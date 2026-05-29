Kerala: UDF govt promises period leave for school students

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has proposed menstrual leaves for school students. The proposal was made during the Governor’s policy address in the state Assembly on Friday, May 29.

The proposed ‘Project Menstrual Dignity’ will include three days’ leave for girl students every month. In order to make up for classes missed during period leaves, ‘catch up classes’ will also be held during weekends.

"Our commitment to girl students is reflected in Project Menstrual Dignity, under which we intend to make educational institutions and public spaces friendly for girls and women,” Governor Rajendra Arlekar said during the policy address.

A similar provision had been rolled out for college students in the state in January 2023, by the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. This included a 2% concession of attendance for female students in all state universities under the Department of Higher Education. The LDF government’s decision was preceded by the introduction of menstrual leave in Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The newly formed UDF government “will transform Kerala into the most woman-friendly state in the country,” Governor Arlekar told the Assembly on Friday. The government also promised certain benefits for women workers employed in the unorganised sector including provisions for six months’ maternity leave.

According to reports, other initiatives announced include the implementation of Child Care Rules mandated by the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, to ensure that public offices, industrial establishments, IT parks, and other establishments with more than 50 employees run safe, high-quality daycare centres and creches.

Additionally, the government promised steps to make “sanitary napkins, footwear and other necessities available to women.”