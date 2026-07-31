Kerala: UDF government proceeds with PM SHRI, citing need for Union govt funds

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The newly elected Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has decided to proceed with the Union government's PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, citing prior commitments under a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the need for Union government’s education grants.

After a meeting of UDF allies, the UDF convener Adoor Prakash confirmed this and said that the government will take the necessary steps to secure the funds due from the Union government.

“A state is entitled to receive funds from the Central Government across various sectors. These are not granted as an act of generosity by anyone. It is the responsibility of a government to claim and obtain the funds that are for the state,” he told the media on Thursday, July 30.

He also said the government will decide which educational institutions are included in the scheme after receiving the report from the cabinet sub-committee.

Following this, IUML leader and Education Minister N Shamsudheen stated that Kerala will not compromise on secular values. "In implementing this initiative, we will not yield to any other agenda under any circumstances. The schools under the PM initiative will follow the same curriculum as that taught in other schools across Kerala,” he said to the media on Friday, July 31.

The PM SHRI scheme in Kerala has sparked a major political row as it mandates the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. When the previous Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front signed the MoU, citing the need for Union government funds for education, major criticism was raised citing NEP implementation.

The LDF signed an MoU in October 2025, and the then opposition UDF strictly opposed it. However, the LDF didn’t move forward with the scheme due to the Communist Party of India (CPI) publicly criticising the move and not agreeing with it.

Later after its government came to power, the UDF shifted its stance, stating that the state cannot legally or practically withdraw from an already signed formal agreement without letting crucial Union government financial allocations lapse.