Kerala UDF Cabinet portfolios: Satheesan takes Finance, Chennithala gets Home

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The newly elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala has notified the cabinet portfolios, approved by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, will handle Finance, Law, Ports, and General Administration besides 31 other portfolios.

While senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala received Home Affairs and Vigilance, Sunny Joseph, President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has been allotted Electricity, Environment, and Parliamentary Affairs. Former KPCC President K Muraleedharan received Health, Devaswoms, Food Safety, and Ayush. UDF’s largest ally, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty, will handle Industries, IT, Startups, Mining and Geology, and Textiles besides the newly created Artificial Intelligence.

While N Shamsudheen has been allocated General Education, Roji M John has been assigned Higher Education. PC Vishnunath will oversee both Tourism and Culture, while Bindu Krishna will be in charge of the Labour ministry.

VD Satheesan was sworn in as Kerala's 24th Chief Minister at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Stadium along with his 20-member cabinet on May 18.

Cabinet Portfolios

VD Satheesan — Finance, National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Stamps and Stamp Duties, Ports, Law, Planning and Economic Affairs, General Administration, All India Services Science, Technology Disaster Management, Non-Resident Keralites Affairs, Pollution Control, Scientific Institutes, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Election Integration, Sainik Welfare, Distress Relief, State Hospitality Administration of Civil & Criminal Justice, Airports, Metro Rail, Inter-State River, Waters Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation, Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationery, Railways, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) Posts & Telegraphs, All Important Policy Matters and Subject not mentioned elsewhere.



Ramesh Chennithala — Home, Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons and Coir

Sunny Joseph — Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs and ANERT

K Muraleedharan — Health, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, Ayush, Drugs Control, Food Safety and Devaswoms

PK Kunhalikutty — Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Start ups, Mining and Geology and Handlooms & Textiles

Mons Joseph — Irrigation, Command Area Development Authority (CADA), Ground Water Department, Water Supply & Sanitation and Housing

Shibu Baby John — Forests & Wild Life Protection, Skill Development and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE)

Anoop Jacob — Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology

CP John — Road Transport, Motor Vehicles and Water Transport

AP Anil Kumar — Land Revenue, Survey and Land Records and Land Reforms

PC Vishnunath — Tourism, Culture, Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), Kerala Chalachithra Academy and Kerala Cultural Activist Welfare Fund Board

Roji M John — Collegiate Education, Technical Education ,Universities (Except Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examination, National Cadet Corps, and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala

Bindu Krishna — Labour, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives, Woman & Child Development Kerala and Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

M Liju — Co-operation and Excise

VE Abdul Gafoor — Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Social Justice

T Siddique — Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agricultural University and Warehousing Corporation

KA Thulasi — Development of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

OJ Janeesh — Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoos, Museum, Registration, Archaeology and Archives

PK Basheer — Public Works Department

N Shamsudheen — General Education, Literacy Movement, Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage and Minority Welfare

KM Shaji — Panchayat, Municipality, Corporation, Town Planning, Rural development, Regional Development Authorities and KILA