Kerala: Two more amoebic encephalitis deaths, toll adds up to three in August

Kozhikode Medical College has reported two more amoebic encephalitis deaths, both on Sunday, August 31– a three-month-old infant from Omassery and a 52-year-old woman identified as Ramla, from Kannamangalam. As of now, a total of three amoebic encephalitis deaths, including Ramla and the baby, have been recorded at the Kozhikode Medical College in August.

The infant was undergoing treatment at the Medical College for the past month and was on ventilator support for 28 days. It is suspected that the baby boy contracted the infection from the well water at his residence.

Ramla was a native of Malappuram, and she began treatment on July 8 after developing symptoms. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College, where she passed away.

Earlier, on August 14, nine-year-old Anaya Sanoop from Thamarassery had passed away at the Medical College. Anaya developed a fever and vomiting and was initially admitted to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. She was then shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College, where she passed away.

Investigations confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri—the so-called “brain-eating amoeba” that causes Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM)—in the well water at Anaya’s residence. She is believed to have contracted the infection while bathing in the well. Her brothers, aged seven and 11, had also used the same water source.

At present, ten patients are being treated for the infection at the hospital. Among them, a 43-year-old from Bathery and a 30-year-old from Kasaragod remain in critical condition. Two children—the seven-year-old brother of Anaya and an 11-year-old from Malappuram—are also under treatment. Their conditions are stable.

“This amoeba is mainly found in stagnant water bodies and enters the body through a membrane or plate that separates the nose and the brain. This disease is quite rare, but it is becoming more common now due to changes in the ecological systems and our lifestyles,” said Dr Rini, from the Department of Community Medicine, Thrissur Medical College, to TNM.

She explained that the amoeba thrives in warm water and that rising temperatures and contamination, linked to climate change, are creating favourable conditions for its spread. Highlighting the epidemiological triad, agent, host, and the environment, she stressed that controlling any one factor is essential to contain the disease.

“We need to figure out the epidemiological link that connects the person to the disease. In case of any symptoms, early investigation is absolutely necessary,” Dr Rini emphasised. She also urged parents and children to be cautious about using water rides in amusement parks and recommended chlorination of water to kill the pathogen.