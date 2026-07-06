Kerala: Two gold-loan firm employees die by suicide, woman held for misappropriation

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Two women employees of Surya Finance, a private gold-loan firm in Thiruvananthapuram, died by suicide, allegedly after it became known that 70 sovereigns of gold pledged by customers were misappropriated. Vizhinjam police on Sunday, July 6, arrested a 53-year-old woman, identified as Sindhu Kumari, on charges of orchestrating the gold misappropriation.

The incident came to light on June 30, when the two employees, identified as Anju (28), a native of Venniyoor, and Aiswarya (32), a native of Venganoor, were hospitalised in critical condition. On July 4, Anju died. Aiswarya breathed her last on Sunday, July 5 at the Thiruvananthapuram medical College Hospital. They both worked in different branches of Surya Finance.

According to Vizhinjam Station House Officer (SHO) Prajeesh Sasi, the two employees had unlawfully handed over the gold to the accused, without the firm’s knowledge, and died by suicide after failing to recover it.

Sindhu allegedly took the gold from the two women after convincing them that it could be pledged in another firm with lower interest loans. However, later Sindhu was not willing to return the gold. “The two employees returned some gold using their own money. But they couldn’t return the entire gold,” he said.

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Sindhu, including abetment charges, and she is currently in remand.

Following Sindhu’s arrest, the Vizhinjam police received 10 to 12 similar complaints against her and are currently investigating them.

Meanwhile, speaking with the media, Anju’s husband Vishnu said, Sindhu made his wife believe that she had good connection with Kerala State Finance Enterprises (KSFE) and gold could be pledged there at a lower interest rate. “She collected gold ornaments from some of her friends and handed it over to Sindhu to pledge it for a lower interest rate. But that was not able to return,” he added.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726