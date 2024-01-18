Kerala Transport minister hints at reverting to diesel buses

The Electric Vehicle (EV) policy adopted by the state government in 2017 aimed to convert its entire fleet of more than 6,000 buses into electric vehicles by 2025. According to the order, the move was expected to substantially reduce the heavy outflow due to fuel cost.

It further reads, “With appropriate sizing of the batteries, charging infrastructure, and innovative electricity tariff, the cost of the buses is expected to be comparable with the present fleet of diesel buses. The huge reduction in maintenance cost of electric buses, reduced break down losses coupled with reduction of fuel cost per KM can be securitised for a longer period and used to service the initial capital cost of deploying the EV buses.”

Speaking to TNM, Sreedhar Thanal, an environmentalist said, “The minister is looking solely at the cost sector. Even though the initial investment is costly, the running cost is not. The union government is looking to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, to which the Kerala government has committed as well. Reverting to diesel buses is against state and national policy. When you define a goal, you have to work towards it. If the state is ready to take up the cost of transition, what is the problem?,” he said, adding that the new EV vehicles have also made urban commuting easier due to less pollution.