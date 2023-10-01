Kerala train arson case: Accused was 'self-radicalised', says NIA chargesheet

Months after the arson attack on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Express near Elathur in Kerala, the National Investigative Agency (NIA), on Friday, September 29, filed a chargesheet against the sole accused, Shahrukh Saifi. According to a press release from the NIA, the 27-year-old has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Railways Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act Act (PDPP). The statement said Saifi was “self-radicalised” through various online groups.

The NIA chargesheet said, Saifi, who is from Shaheen Bagh, had chosen Kerala because it was “a location where he would not be recognised”, adding that the accused had intended to return to normal life after the attack.

The arson attack took place in coach D1 of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train on April 2, as the train was approaching Elathur station in Kozhikode district. At the time, Shahrukh Saifi doused petrol on the passengers and started a fire. Three people, including a two-year-old child, who attempted to deboard the moving train in panic, lost their lives. The victims were Noufeeq, Rahmat, and two-year-old Zahra. Their bodies were later recovered from the railway tracks.