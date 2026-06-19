Kerala to reorganise 59-year-old State Planning Board as government 'think tank'

Kerala will reorganise the State Planning Board (KSPB) into a "think tank" for the government, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced while presenting the revised Budget for 2026-27. The 59-year-old institution, set up under EMS Namboothiripad in September 1967, will now take on the roles of project monitoring and idea generation.

"The Planning Board will function as a bridge between civil society organisations and the state government to monitor the implementation of priority projects and to transform ideas into practical projects," Satheesan said on Friday, June 19.

The recently released status report on Kerala's fiscal health stated that the State Planning Board needs to be restructured as a think tank to become a more effective organisation. While it will continue its present activities, it must be a repository of ideas received from across sectors, the document stated.

The KSPB was originally constituted to formulate and evaluate the state's plan programmes on a scientific basis. In 1967, it also had Prof Joseph Mundassery as one of its members. Over the decades, its responsibilities included preparing the Annual Economic Review and drafting the Five-Year Plans.

The status report outlined three additional functions for the reorganised Board: working with district administrations to build a "strong second line" to support government work in select areas; monitoring government-identified projects and submitting monthly progress reports to the Cabinet; and maintaining closer ties with NITI Aayog to draw on its expertise.

The think tank model draws an explicit parallel with NITI Aayog, which the Union government created in 2015 to replace the Planning Commission. NITI Aayog now functions as the Union government's think tank, offering strategic and technical advice on economic policy, disseminating best practices, and providing issue-based policy support.

Considered one of the most respected state planning institutions in the country, the KSPB's most celebrated achievement is its role in decentralised planning. During the Ninth Five-Year Plan, Kerala launched the People's Campaign, which transferred a significant share of plan funds to local self-government institutions (LSGIs).