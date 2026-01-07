Kerala to hold state-wide Chief Minister's Mega Quiz, total prizes worth Rs 16 lakh

The government of Kerala is set to launch Vijnana Yathra, the Chief Minister’s Mega Quiz, a state-wide knowledge initiative, from January 12. Around 5 lakh students are expected to participate in the programme.

The quiz, organised by the Information Public Relations Department in association with the General Education and Higher Education Departments, will focus on Kerala’s social reform movements, renaissance history, and contemporary development achievements. The initiative aims to promote social awareness and strengthen historical understanding among the younger generation.

The competition offers cash prizes in two categories. In the School Category (classes 8 to 12), the first prize carries Rs 5 lakh, while the second and third prizes carry Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. In the College and University Category, the first prize is Rs 3 lakh, followed by Rs 2 lakh for second place, and Rs 1 lakh for third place. All winners will also receive mementos and certificates of merit.

The quiz will be conducted in multiple stages to ensure state-wide participation. School-level competitions will move through educational district, revenue district, and state levels, with initial rounds held individually and later rounds conducted as team events. College-level competitions will be held at the college, district, and state levels, following a similar format.

To encourage mass participation, all participants will receive online participation certificates, while district-level winners will be honoured with mementos and certificates. From the district-level onwards, the quiz will also include interactive audience participation, with prizes awarded for correct answers from spectators.