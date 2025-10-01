Kerala: Three manual scavenging deaths in Idukki

In a tragic incident, three manual scavengers lost their lives while cleaning a drainage channel in Kattappana near Tamil Nadu's Idukki. The deceased were all from Tamil Nadu and were identified as Jayaram from Cumbum, Sundarapandian and Michael from Gudalur. The trio had been engaged in cleaning a drain beside a hotel under renovation when the mishap occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday, September 30.

Idukki district is home to a sizeable number of migrant workers, especially from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

According to eyewitnesses, Jayaram entered the drain first but collapsed inside, apparently due to suffocation caused either by toxic gases or lack of oxygen. In an attempt to rescue him, Sundarapandian and Michael also climbed down, but both were soon trapped. Within moments, all three were immobilised inside the pit.

Locals immediately informed the police and the fire and rescue service, who rushed to the spot by 10.30 pm. However, the presence of poisonous gases made the rescue operation extremely difficult.

After repeated efforts, the bodies were retrieved by midnight and shifted to the Kattappana Taluk Hospital for postmortem.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the lack of safety measures for workers engaged in hazardous jobs. Residents expressed grief and outrage, pointing out that many migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu come to Kerala in search of livelihood, but are often exposed to unsafe working conditions.

Reports confirmed that the workers were not provided with helmets, oxygen masks, or protective suits.

Under The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, Section 2(g) defines a “manual scavenger” as someone who manually cleans, carries, disposes of, or handles human excreta in insanitary latrines, open drains, or pits into which insanitary latrines dispose of waste, or on railway tracks or similar premises. Notably, this definition excludes sewers and septic tanks.

The Act separately defines “hazardous cleaning” of sewers or septic tanks as “manual cleaning” done without providing workers protective gear, cleaning devices, or safety precautions. It also states that workers who clean excreta using devices or protective equipment are not considered manual scavengers. This narrow and ambiguous definition is often exploited by employers to continue the practice of manual scavenging under the guise of legality.

Trade unions and social organisations have demanded immediate enforcement of safety norms to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death, while Labour Department officials visited the site for inquiries.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased in Tamil Nadu are in deep distress. Jayaram leaves behind his wife and two children, while the families of Sundarapandian and Michael also faced immense financial and emotional hardship.