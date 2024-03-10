Kerala: Theft case reveals double murder, police recover skeletal remains

A routine investigation in a theft case in Kerala’s Idukki district has resulted in the detection of two murders, with one victim being a five-day-old infant. What started with a complaint of breaking into a vehicle workshop led to a confession of two murders from one of the two people arrested for the theft. On March 10, the Kattappana police recovered human skeletal remains from Kanchiyar village and are now attempting to look for another body.

On March 2, the Kattappana police received a call from the owner of a workshop for heavy vehicles, who said that some thieves had broken into his workshop. Acting on the complaint, the police soon arrested 27-year-old Vishnu and 31-year-old Nitheesh on the same day.

During their investigation, the police found that Nitheesh had been living with Vishnu’s family since 2015. As a follow-up to their investigation, they visited Vishnu’s home and spoke to his mother, Suma, and that is when they became suspicious. They realised that Vishnu’s father, Vijayan, was missing and neither Suma nor Vishnu’s sister could answer convincingly about his whereabouts. The police also noticed that a portion of the floor was freshly laid with concrete.