Kerala temperatures rise above normal; IMD issues yellow alert

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, 26 April, issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions across Kerala, with temperatures remaining above normal in most districts. A yellow alert indicates elevated heat and humidity with no severe weather risk expected.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be 3-4°C higher than usual across most districts, particularly in central and northern Kerala. Palakkad could see highs touching 40°C, while Kollam may record around 39°C. Districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode are likely to register temperatures of up to 38°C. High-range areas such as Idukki and Wayanad are expected to remain comparatively cooler.

Recent readings reflect a trend of rising temperatures, crossing 40°C in parts of Palakkad and nearing 39.5°C in Punalur. The humidity has added to the discomfort, particularly in coastal and low-lying regions where nights remain warm and offer little relief.

On 26 April, an elderly man identified as Baby Philip died in Kollam, in a suspected case of sunstroke amid the rising temperatures. Officials said he is believed to have been exposed to the heat for a prolonged period, though the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. The incident has drawn attention to the risks faced by elderly residents and those without adequate protection from the heat.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph between Monday, April 27, and Thursday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod and Kottayam later this week.

Authorities have advised people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, to stay hydrated and to take precautions to safeguard against the heat.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.