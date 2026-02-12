Kerala teen’s death: SIT probes ‘Korean link’ mentioned in suicide note

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a 16-year-old girl at Chottanikkara, as questions persist over a suspected “Korean connection” mentioned in her suicide note.

Adithya, a Plus One student was discovered dead in a water-filled quarry at Kakkad in Thiruvaniyoor on January 27. According to investigators, a handwritten note recovered from the scene indicated that she was struggling to cope with the reported death of a Korean friend, whom she had come to know through Instagram.

According to the note, she wrote: “On the 1st of this month, I met a boy from Korea. He died on the 19th. I was very upset that day. I loved him a lot and I miss him. He cared for me more than my family. In his last moments, he told me not to cry and not to do anything for him, and I promised him. But now I have broken that promise.”

In view of the sensitive nature of the case and the growing public speculation about the alleged “Korean link”, the police have formed a seven-member SIT to conduct a detailed probe. The team was constituted on the directions of Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan, and is headed by the Station House Officer of Chottanikkara police station, under the supervision of the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Puthencruz. Cyber experts have also been roped in to analyse the girl’s digital footprint and online communications.

Investigators, however, say crucial details remain elusive. “Although her phone was unlocked, we could not find any chats or relevant details. Even after so many days, we still have no clear idea about what really happened to her,” Adithya's father, told the media. He added that his daughter had once mentioned receiving a gift from a Korean friend through one of her other friends. “I informed the police about it, but they later told me the gift had actually been sent by her friend’s brother. I do not know anything beyond that,” he said.

Her mother, Remya, said she was unaware of any direct connection between her daughter and a Korean national. “She once told me that a friend of hers was in a relationship with a Korean man, and that he and his family had visited the friend’s house. That is the only Korean connection I have heard about,” she said. Remya also noted that her daughter had been a fan of the K-pop band BTS since Class 8 and enjoyed listening to their music.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726