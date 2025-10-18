Kerala techie sexually assaulted in hostel near Technopark, police launch probe

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a shocking incident that has rocked Kerala’s capital city, a 25-year-old IT employee was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man who broke into her hostel room at Kazhakkoottam in Thiruvananthapuram during the early hours of Thursday, October 16.

According to reports , the woman had said that the accused reportedly forced open the door around 2 am while she was asleep. Startled, the woman woke up and resisted the assault, prompting the intruder to flee the scene.

The survivor, who was staying alone in a women-only hostel near Technopark, informed the hostel authorities the following morning. A complaint was then lodged with the Kazhakkoottam police station.

Following the complaint, police registered a case of sexual assault and conducted a medical examination of the survivor. The woman told police that she could not identify the assailant as she did not get a clear look at his face during the attack.

A special investigation team led by the Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner has been constituted to probe the case. Police said CCTV footage from the hostel premises and nearby areas is being examined, and patrolling in and around Kazhakkoottam has been intensified.