Kerala teacher at large after brutally assaulting UKG student, FIR lodged

The Kerala police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a school teacher, who brutally beat up a UKG student in the Thrissur district. The incident occurred on October 7 and according to the FIR, the teacher, who is now absconding, assaulted the child with a cane for not copying down notes in his school diary. The five-year-old sustained multiple injuries on both his legs.

The child was a student at the St Joseph's Model Higher Secondary School in Kuriachira, where the accused teacher, identified as Seli, worked. The boy’s parents came to know about the assault when the child came home from school in the evening and they immediately registered a complaint with the Nedupuzha police.

According to the police, the teacher, who was a native of Thrissur, fled immediately after the incident. “We went to her house the next day, but she was not there. We tried to locate her phone's tower location, but it was switched off. Subsequently, we recovered the cane and recorded statements from other teachers and students. The investigation is ongoing,” Gopakumar G, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Nedupuzha police station told TNM.

Reportedly, the child’s parents also approached the Child Rights Commission, but no response was received.

The accused teacher has been booked under Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 (cruelty to children) of Juvenile Justice (Care And Protection Of Children).