Kerala student found dead in hostel, family alleges torture by SFI members

Vythiri police identified the arrested suspects as Bilgate Joshua (23) from Sulthan Bathery, Donsdai (23) from Thodupuzha, S Abhishekh (23) from Idukki, RD Sreehari (23), Rahan Binoy (20), and SD Akash (22) from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Initially, the police had registered the case as a suicide.

Apart from the six arrested, there are 12 suspects including SFI members. These suspects have absconded following Sidharth’s death on February 18. The police have booked them for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998. This includes voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint.

The academic dean of the university has suspended the suspects from the university and hostel based on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Squad of University Grant Commission (UGC).

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan condemned Sidharth’s death and attacked the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is linked to the SFI. He alleged that the university had tried to cover up the issue. Meanwhile, the Youth Congress cadre carried out a protest march to the police station demanding the arrest of the accused.