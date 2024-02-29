Kerala student found dead in hostel, family alleges torture by SFI members

The Kerala police have arrested six students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Science at Pookode in Kerala’s Wayanad district following the death of a second-year student, JS Sidharth. The postmortem report revealed that Sidharth was brutally tortured before his death and his stomach was empty before he was found dead in the hostel bathroom.
The 20-year-old’s family has alleged that he was subjected to ragging by Students Federation of India (SFI) members of the same university along with local activists, and later killed. Speaking to the media, Sidharth’s father said his son was assaulted by seniors and a few classmates as he had participated in the Valentine's Day celebrations at the college and danced with other senior women students. “They locked Sidharth up, did not provide him food, and later killed him,” he added.
Vythiri police identified the arrested suspects as Bilgate Joshua (23) from Sulthan Bathery, Donsdai (23) from Thodupuzha, S Abhishekh (23) from Idukki, RD Sreehari (23), Rahan Binoy (20), and SD Akash (22) from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Initially, the police had registered the case as a suicide.
Apart from the six arrested, there are 12 suspects including SFI members. These suspects have absconded following Sidharth’s death on February 18. The police have booked them for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act 1998. This includes voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint.
The academic dean of the university has suspended the suspects from the university and hostel based on the recommendation of the Anti-Ragging Squad of University Grant Commission (UGC).
Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan condemned Sidharth’s death and attacked the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), which is linked to the SFI. He alleged that the university had tried to cover up the issue. Meanwhile, the Youth Congress cadre carried out a protest march to the police station demanding the arrest of the accused.
