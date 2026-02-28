Kerala Story 2 release in Kerala marked by low response, protests by DYFI

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged protests across Kerala on Saturday, February 28, against the screening of the controversial film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, leading to disruptions and cancellations at several theatres.

According to reports, DYFI activists protested in Kannur, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. In Thrissur, activists led by DYFI Thrissur district committee secretary KS Russal Raj marched to the Thrissur Fun Movies theatre and blackened the film’s posters with charcoal as a symbolic act of protest.

In Kannur, the screening was stalled after protesters allegedly tore and burnt the movie’s posters outside theatres. The disruptions prompted theatre owners to refund tickets, news agency ANI reported . Screenings were also cancelled at Cinepolis in the Mall of Travancore in Thiruvananthapuram.

"We're not here to cause any harm to the theater. However, we cannot allow the Central government to push its agenda in Kerala. For years, we've witnessed multiple statements made against Kerala, and now they're attempting to further their narrative through films. This is unacceptable,"a DYFI member was quoted as saying by Manorama Online.

The Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial was released on Saturday following an intense legal battle. The film has earned the wrath of several over its portrayal of the Muslim community and the state of Kerala. The film’s teaser and trailer shows that the Muslim community are intent on converting all Hindu women into Islam as part of their agenda of turning India into as Islamic country. Particularly, a scene of a Hindu woman being forcefed beef in Kerala has triggered outrage among Malayalees.

On February 26, a single bench of the Kerala High Court had stalled the film’s release, citing “prima facie potential to distort public perception and disturb communal harmony.” Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas stayed the release, raising concerns over the film’s teaser and its possible impact on communal harmony. The judge also observed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) may not have properly followed certification guidelines while granting a UA 16+ certificate and directed the CBFC to reconsider the objections within two weeks.

However, following an urgent appeal, a Division Bench comprising Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan allowed the film’s release. During the subsequent hearing, the Division Bench questioned how the single judge had arrived at conclusions about the film’s impact without viewing it, observing that such serious findings ordinarily require examination of the content itself. The judges also asked whether the petitions challenging the film were, in substance, public interest litigations and whether they should have been placed before a Division Bench as per the High Court’s roster rules.

Despite its eventual release, reports indicate that the film has received an underwhelming response in Kerala.

Shenoys, one of the most popular theatres in Kerala, was compelled to cancel a show after just seven people arrived for the screening, Manorama reported. Suresh, the owner of the theatre, told PTI that there were only around 50 per cent bookings for the four shows scheduled during the day. However, the bookings were higher for the evening and night shows, he said.

Meanwhile, Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, who was part of the Division Bench that heard the case, has been appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

