Kerala state film awards: Prithvi, Urvashi and Beena best actors, Blessy best director

Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, bagged the most number of awards with eight at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards on Friday, August 16. Urvashi received her sixth Kerala state award for her performance in Ullozhukku, directed by Christo Tomy, along with Beena R Chandran for her role in Thadavu. Prithviraj was adjudged as the Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy. Kaathal - The Core, directed by Jeo Baby, received the Best Film award while Aadujeevitham was adjudged the Most Popular film.

Saji Cheriyan, Culture minister of Kerala, said that a total of 160 films registered for the awards. He said this was the highest number in the history of the awards. The Jury, headed by Chairman Sudhir Mishra, was divided into two subcommittees. A total of 38 films made it to the final round. Of the 38, 22 were directed by debutants.

Blessy was given the Best Director Award for Aadujeevitham. Fazil Razak, director of Thadavu, got the Best Debut Director Award. Director Arun Chandu received Special Mention from the jury for his film Gaganachari. Actors KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham) and Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal) also received special mention.

Full list:

Best Actor (Female)- Urvashi ( Ullozhukku) and Beena R Chandran (Thadavu)

Best Actor (Male)- Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham)

Best Film - Kaathal - The Core

Best Director - Blessy (Aadujeevitham)

Cinematography - Suni KS (Aadujeevitham)

Best Character Actor (Male) - Vijararaghavan (Pookkalam)

Best Character Actor (Female) - Sreeshma Chandran (Pombalai Orumai)

Best Debut director - Fazil Razak (Thadavu)

Best Editor - Sangeeth Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

Best Music director - Justin Varghese (Chaver)

Best Background Score - Mathews Pulikkal, (Kaathal - The Core)

Best Lyrics - Harish Mohan (Chaver)

Best Story - Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria - (Kaathal- The Core)

Child Artist (Female) - Thennal Abhilash (Shesham Mikeil Fathima)

Child Artist (Male) - Abhirth Menon ( Pachuvum Albhutha Vilakkum)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Vidhyadharan Master

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Aan Aami ( Pachuvum Albhuthavilakkum)

Most Popular Film - Aadujeevitham

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) - Roshan Mathew (Ullozhukku, Vaalatti)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) - Sumangala (Jananam 1947 Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best Costume Designer - Femina Jabbar (O Baby)

Best Makeup Artist - Ranjith Ambadi (Aadujeevitham)

Best Processing Lab/Colorist - Vyashak Sivaganesh (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sound Design - Jayadevan Chakkadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku)

Best Sound Mixing- Resul Pookutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Best Sync Sound - Shameer Ahammad (O Baby)

Best Art Direction - Mohandas (2018)

Best Child Artist (female) - Thennal Abhilash (Shesham Mikeil Fathima)

Best Child Artist (male) - Avyukth Menon (Paachuvum Athbhuthavilakkum)

Special Jury Mention

Acting - Krishnan (Jaivam)

Acting - KR Gokul (Aadujeevitham)

Acting - Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal: The Core)

Film - Gaganachari

Female actor - Shalini Usha Devi (Ennennum)

Visual effects - 2018