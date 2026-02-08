Kerala: SIT formed to investigate alleged gangrape in Thiruvalla spa

“The assault on me was a ‘quotation’ (contract crime),” the survivor of an alleged gangrape in a Kerala spa has said.

The incident took place on February 1, when a group of six men allegedly barged into the ayurvedic spa in Thiruvalla of Pathanamthitta district, and attempted to extort money (‘goonda tax’) from the owner. When the owner refused to pay, the men allegedly gangraped a woman member of staff at knifepoint.

On Saturday, February 7, the Kerala police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged gangrape. The SIT will be headed by Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP).

On February 6, the police arrested two men, including Subin Alexander Chacko, also known as Maranam Subin, who has been previously booked under the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) Act. The second person arrested is Berlin Das.

According to reports, Subin Alexander, along with five others, had visited the spa multiple times and allegedly demanded money and threatened the owner. When the demand was refused, the gang allegedly began intimidating the employees.

The survivor told the media that Subin told her that it was a ‘quotation’. She also added that one of the accused took her photographs in the nude, and threatened to publish it online, when the spa owner did not pay him.

The incident came to light after the police launched an investigation upon receiving a tip off.

Speaking to the media, Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police (SP) R Anand said that they have recorded the statements of the survivor and the owner of the spa centre. He added that a detailed investigation is ongoing. The police also collected the CCTV footage from the spa.

The SP further said that the police have taken steps to extend all legal support to the survivor through the District Legal Services Authority and to provide her with counselling. The police are also reportedly considering once again invoking KAAPA charges against Subin Alexander.