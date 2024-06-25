Kerala SFI protests against Class 11 seat shortage, criticises Education Minister

After a series of protests by student outfits linked to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Indian National Congress over shortage of Class 11 seats in Malabar region, Students Federation of India (SFI), linked to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), organised a protest on Monday, June 24.

Inaugurating the protest, SFI national committee member E Afsal said that they decided to protest after Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty did not adhere to his promise that additional batches will be allotted if there was a shortage of seats after the third allotment. “SFI had asked Minister Sivankutty to solve the seat shortage in Malabar area since SSLC results were announced. The promise made at that time was not fulfilled, forcing SFI to carry out the protest march,” Afsal added.

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), linked to the IUML, began protests a week ago alleging that the LDF government was neglecting the Malabar region, particularly Malappuram. Congress’ Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged a protest in Malappuram highlighting the seat scarcity and demanding allocation of additional seats. On June 22, members of both KSU and MSF waved black flags at Chief Minister Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode during an event.