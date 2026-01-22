Kerala Sessions Court sentences woman to life for killing toddler son

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Observing that the killing of an innocent, defenceless child by his mother was an act that should never occur and must stand as a lesson to society, a Sessions court in Kerala on Thursday, January 22, sentenced Saranya to life imprisonment for murdering her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Viyan, by throwing him into the sea. The Thaliparamba Additional Sessions Court also

imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. The court directed that the fine amount be handed over to her husband.

Earlier, on Monday, January 19, the court had found Saranya guilty in connection with the murder, which took place in February 2020 near her house at Thayyil in Kannur district. The toddler was thrown onto rocks along the seashore, around 50 metres from the house. After the child was reported missing, a search by locals and police led to the recovery of the body from a nearby seawall.

The court acquitted the second accused, Nidhin, Saranya’s male friend, citing a lack of evidence to prove conspiracy, abetment or instigation. Additional Sessions Judge KN Prasanth observed that the prosecution had failed to establish charges against him beyond reasonable doubt. The judge also pointed out lapses in the investigation and prosecution, and criticised the police for acting like “moral police” during the probe.

During the sentencing hearing, Saranya sought leniency, telling the court that she was only 27 years old, had no one to support her, had no prior criminal cases, and was suffering from severe mental stress.

According to the charge sheet, Saranya committed the murder to lead a comfortable life with Nidhin. Investigators initially suspected the child’s father, Pranav, due to marital discord and circumstantial evidence. However, scientific findings, including traces of saltwater on Saranya’s clothes and post-mortem results confirming death due to severe head injuries caused by impact with rocks, shifted suspicion towards her. Following sustained interrogation, she later confessed to the crime.