Kerala seer Shantananda calls Vavar a ‘terrorist’, FIR filed

The Kerala police has booked Shantananda Maharshi, the head of the Sree Ramadasa Mission, for making communal remarks against Muslim deity Vavar. Shantananda triggered a row by calling Vavar, the deity closely connected to the Sabarimala temple, a “terrorist”. According to a popular legend , Vavar was Ayyappa’s friend, and their friendship is often celebrated as an example of communal harmony. Visiting the Vavar mosque in Erumeli on the way to Sabarimala is a decades-long practice that Ayyappa pilgrims follow.

Shantananda made the inflammatory remarks at the ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam’, a congregation organised by RSS-affiliated organisations on September 22 as a counter to the Global Ayyappa Summit held by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala. Speaking at the Sangamam, he said that Vavar is a “terrorist” who attacked Ayyappa. “Vavar has no connection with either Sabarimala or Ayyappan. He is a terrorist who came with the aim of attacking and defeating Ayyappa in war. He should not be worshipped,” Shantananda had said .

Vavar is referred to as the “warrior who fought and lost to Ayyappa multiple times before becoming his close companion.”

The case has been registered based on the complaint filed by CPI(M) leader and member of the Pandalam royal family AR Pradeep Varma. Others, including Congress worker VR Anoop and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader NC Abeesh, too have filed similar complaints against the Hindu seer.

Despite the complaints against him, Shantananda remains defiant and doubled down on his communal remark. “I didn’t make that statement in the heat of the moment. I am very sure of what I said,” he said assertively to Reporter TV.

He also claimed that the complainant is merely representing the CPI(M) and that his stand is not synonymous with that of the royal family. “The pilgrims are commoners, they do not know the truth about Vavar. They all come to see Ayyappa, not Vavar,” he added.