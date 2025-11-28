Kerala seeks permission to mine beach sand in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala has proposed to mine beach sand in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts through its public sector undertaking Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) to extract ilmenite. However, sources in the Tamil Nadu government have said that the state has declined to accept the proposal.

KMML approached the Tamil Nadu government seeking permission for beach sand mining to address a shortage of ilmenite, a key raw material used to manufacture titanium dioxide. Coastal mining in Kerala has slowed in recent years due to environmental restrictions and litigation, prompting the state to look at Tamil Nadu’s Manavalakurichi–Thoothukudi belt, known for some of India’s largest deposits of heavy mineral sands.

The proposal was discussed during a recent high-level meeting involving Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev. KMML has reportedly identified a 185-acre patta land parcel owned by Kuttam Solar Power Project (KSSP) for extraction. Surveys conducted by KMML reportedly found around 142 lakh tonnes of beach sand deposits with ilmenite content ranging from 15% to 22%, along with garnet, rutile, zircon and monazite.

KMML teams had visited the site, collected samples and submitted a feasibility report to the Kerala government in 2023, before holding discussions with the Tamil Nadu industries secretary and the commissioner of geology and mining, officials said.

However, Tamil Nadu officials present at the meeting conveyed that any mining and value addition must take place within the state. Private beach sand mining has been prohibited in Tamil Nadu since 2013 following large-scale illegal mining and violations of coastal zone regulations, with leases restricted to government entities.

Kerala proposed a joint venture structure in which KMML would hold a 51% stake, while Tamil Nadu’s TAMIN or TIDCO would hold 11% and KSSP 38%. Kerala also sought Tamil Nadu’s support for allocating poramboke land with beach sand mineral deposits for KMML’s operations.

According to sources in Tamil Nadu, the state has said no to the proposal, maintaining its position that beach sand mining is a sensitive activity and reiterating that any mineral extraction must be fully under Tamil Nadu’s control and aligned with its existing regulatory framework.

The inter-state discussions also covered possible collaborations involving Keltron and Malabar Cements, while Tamil Nadu expressed interest in Kerala’s AI-based traffic enforcement systems, as well as cooperation in digital governance, tourism and start-up exchanges.