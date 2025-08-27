Kerala school teacher suspended after telling Muslim students not to join Onam fest

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A teacher at Sirajul Uloom English School in Kadavallur, Thrissur, has been booked for allegedly inciting communal disharmony after urging Muslim students not to take part in Onam festivities. The Kunnamkulam Police Station registered the case on Wednesday, August 27, on the grounds of a complaint filed by a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). The charges include provoking religious differences amongst students and parents.

Khadija, the teacher in question, was suspended after circulating a voice message to parents, telling them that Onam celebrations in the school would be very minimal as the school follows Muslim values and Onam is a Hindu festival. “The base of Onam is devotion. Onam is a festival of Hindu devotees. We shouldn’t encourage our kids (Muslim students) to take part in such celebrations,” she said in the message.

While Khadija insisted the decision was made by the school management, the management distanced itself, calling it her “personal message.” Another teacher who circulated a similar message urging parents to bar children from joining “festivities of other religions” has also been suspended.

“We have registered an FIR against Khadija following a complaint by DYFI Kadavallur West Area Secretary Hassan,” said Kunnamkulam Circle Inspector, Jayapradeep KG.