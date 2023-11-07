Kerala school student dies on school trip after epileptic attack

A Class 10 student from Kerala, Sri Sayana, died after an attack of epilepsy on a school excursion to Mysuru on Monday, November 6. Sri Sayana, who was from the Mundoli town of Palakkad district, was a student of the MNKM government higher secondary school in Pulapatta, Palakkad.

The tragic incident happened when the students visited the Mysuru Brindavan garden. According to the school Head Mistress (HM) Salina Beevi, the students were returning to the tour bus after watching a fountain show from the garden when Sri Sayana suddenly fell to the ground, suffering from an epileptic seizure. Teachers immediately took her to the nearby private clinic, but the staff there did not attend to her. Sri Sayana was then taken to the Chandrakala Hospital where her Electrocardiogram (ECG) was recorded, before her death was confirmed.

“We did not believe that she was no more and went to another hospital hoping to save her. But the third hospital informed us that she had died 30 minutes earlier. Then we shifted her mortal remains to the KR government hospital’s mortuary and informed her parents”, Salina Beevi added.