Kerala: RSS workers booked for using political symbols in Onam pookkalam

The Sastamcotta police in Kerala’s Kollam district on Friday, September 5, registered a case against a group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in connection with Onam celebrations in a temple. The case pertains to the presence of RSS symbols in the pookkalam (floral carpet) laid for the celebrations at the Sree Parthasarathy temple in Muthupilakkad.

According to the Sastamcotta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), prior warnings were issued to political parties to comply with the High Court order not to use political symbols in the temple premises. While other parties conducted Onam celebrations without political symbols, the pookkalam laid by the RSS carried an image of its saffron flag. The theme of the pookkalam was ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The DySP said that the temple had erected a board in its premises against use of political symbols as per the directions of the High Court. The FIR states that the RSS activists also placed a flex board with an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji within a 50 metre radius of the temple.

Though the police said that the action was taken for use of political symbols, BJP-RSS alleged that the move was against use of the theme ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the pookkalam.

The FIR names RSS workers Sarath, Ashokan, and 25 identifiable others. They have been charged with Sections 223 (disobeying a lawful order), 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot), and 3(5) ((multiple individuals commit a criminal act)) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

‘Seditious FIR’: BJP

Demanding the police and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw the FIR, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that it was an insult to the victims of terror.

"This is Kerala. It is a proud part of India. Yet, an FIR has been lodged for making a Pookkalam with the words "Operation Sindoor" in it. Absolutely Unacceptable! Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is the symbol of the valor and courage of India’s armed forces. It is an operation that avenged the death of 26 innocent tourists who were killed after being asked their religion. This FIR by Kerala Police is an insult to each of those 26 victims of Terror and their families, and also every soldier who defends India with his blood and sacrifice. Thousands of Malayalis wear the uniform, guard our borders, and lay down their lives for the Tricolor. In the name of every Malayali who believes in serving the nation, this FIR and this type of shameless appeasement will be opposed. Kerala is not, and will never be, a land ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or Pakistan. Kerala Police must not forget that this is India. To them and to the CM/Home Minister @pinarayivijayanji, I say withdraw this shameful and seditious FIR. Now!," wrote Rajeev on social media platform 'X'.

BJP state spokesperson Colonel S Dinny posted on X, “Why is 'Operation Sindoor' allergic to some in Kerala? Kerala Police today demanded the removal of 'Athapoovu' (Onam flower arrangements) with Operation Sindoor written on them. The flower arrangements were placed by some youngsters in front of the Parthasarathy temple in Sasthamkotta, Muthupilakkad, Kollam.”

In September 2023, the Kerala High Court had dismissed a petition seeking to erect saffron flags on the premises of the Muthupilakkadu temple .

Dismissing the petition, the court had said that 'hallowed spiritual grounds must not be diminished by political maneuverings or attempts at one-upmanship’.

The Kerala High Court has given multiple judgements against the use of temples for political activism. Latest in this regard was the HC pulling up the Travancore Devaswom Board over the use of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags and songs praising the CPI(M) during the temple festival at Kadakkal in Kollam.