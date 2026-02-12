Kerala rolls out first AI-powered free entrance coaching for 8 lakh students

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the State General Education Department, on Thursday launched an AI-driven, free entrance coaching programme for nearly eight lakh Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary students in government schools.

The upgraded ‘Key to Entrance’ programme integrates Artificial Intelligence through KITE’s ‘Samagra AI Learning Room’, offering personalised preparation for competitive examinations such as KEAM, NEET, CUET, CA Foundation and various PSC tests.

The initiative covers students across Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams, marking the first time a State government in India has extended AI-enabled entrance coaching free of cost to learners from all academic backgrounds.

KITE CEO K. Anvar Sadath said the AI system generates customised study plans based on each student’s learning pace and test performance. The platform continuously analyses progress and automatically assigns question sets across three levels, Beginner, Intermediate and Excellent, which are aligned to the learner’s aptitude.

More than 20,000 questions, vetted by expert teachers, have been integrated into the portal, alongside extensive mock tests to simulate real exam conditions.

The first phase of subject training, now live, includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies and Political Science. The second phase, beginning February 25, will introduce modules in English, Reasoning and General Awareness.

Schools have been instructed to ensure wide participation, including outreach through Parent-Teacher Associations. Students of Classes XI and XII can access the platform at www.entrance.kite.kerala.gov.in using their Higher Secondary or Vocational application number as the User ID, with passwords generated by school principals or nodal teachers.

Detailed user manuals and video tutorials are available online. Beyond digital access at home, schools have been directed to provide on-campus facilities for students lacking devices or internet connectivity.

Sessions are also broadcast on the KITE VICTERS channel and archived on its YouTube platform, reinforcing Kerala’s push to blend public education with scalable, AI-enabled learning infrastructure.