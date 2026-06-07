Kerala revokes suspension of IAS officers B Ashok and N Prasanth

The Kerala government has revoked the suspension of IAS officers B Ashok and N Prasanth. While Prasanth had been under suspension for nearly two years, Ashok was suspended one and a half months ago. A decision on their postings is expected soon.

The orders revoking their suspensions said that the disciplinary proceedings initiated against them will continue in accordance with relevant service rules.

Prasanth was suspended on November 11, 2024, for criticising a colleague – current Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak – through social media posts. Ashok was suspended in April this year after giving media interviews critical of then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the functioning of the state government. He was charged with sections pertaining to speaking to the media without prior permission and tarnishing the image of the government.

Prasanth was suspended on the same day as IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, who faced action over the creation of a WhatsApp group based on religious lines. The simultaneous suspension of two IAS officers was reported to be the first such instance in Kerala's civil service history. While the government later revoked Gopalakrishnan's suspension, disciplinary action against Prasanth was extended in multiple phases.

Shortly before Pinarayi Vijayan demitted office, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Prasanth for the ninth time. His suspension was due to end on May 4.

Ashok was serving as both the principal secretary of the Department of Sainik Welfare and the vice chancellor of Kerala Agriculture University when the suspension order was issued against him. In the run-up to the Assembly elections, he had made remarks in several media outlets that were critical of government policies.

The previous government had stated that Ashok had violated service rules by engaging and responding on social media platforms without seeking prior approval. The suspension order also said that his statements were in violation of Rule 7(2) of the service conduct rules.