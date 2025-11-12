Kerala retains top spot in Ease of Doing Business ranking

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala won the best performer tag in the Ease of Doing Business under the Business Reforms Action Plan and Reduction of Compliance Burden rankings, for the second consecutive time. P Rajeev, Industries Minister of the state, received an award in the ‘fast movers category’ from the Union Minister for Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, November 11.

In 2024, Kerala topped the rankings by completing 91% of the necessary reforms, and this year, the state achieved a remarkable 99.3% completion rate.

“Kerala completed 99.3% of reforms this year and secured the top position in four key business-oriented sectors. This recognition for the second consecutive year proves our consistent progress and strong teamwork under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan,” Rajeev wrote on X.