Kerala retains top spot in Ease of Doing Business ranking

Kerala won the best performer tag in the Ease of Doing Business under the Business Reforms Action Plan and Reduction of Compliance Burden rankings, for the second consecutive time. P Rajeev, Industries Minister of the state, received an award in the ‘fast movers category’ from the Union Minister for Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, November 11.
In 2024, Kerala topped the rankings by completing 91% of the necessary reforms, and this year, the state achieved a remarkable 99.3% completion rate.
“Kerala completed 99.3% of reforms this year and secured the top position in four key business-oriented sectors. This recognition for the second consecutive year proves our consistent progress and strong teamwork under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan,” Rajeev wrote on X.
Rajeev said Kerala is now seen globally as a destination for advanced technology investments. This achievement will attract even more opportunities.
In 2021, Kerala was in the 28th position for ease of doing business across the country. From there, the state moved up to rank 15 and in 2024 secured first place. Speaking with TNM earlier, Rajeev said, the ranking is 100% based on investor feedback. In the initial years, Kerala’s feedback was not that good. “Then we started visiting all districts and conducted programmes like ‘Meet the Minister’. We held meetings with all business organisations, sector-wise groups, and industrial estate representatives, directly interacting with around 5,000 investors in the state,” he said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described this achievement as a proud moment for the state. “Once more, the State has been placed in the top 'Fast Mover' category, reaffirming our steady progress in creating an investor-friendly ecosystem. With 99.3% reforms implemented, up from 91% last year, Kerala continues to lead through efficient governance, teamwork, and a strong focus on innovation-driven growth,” he wrote on X.