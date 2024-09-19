Kerala reports its first Mpox case, Minister urges foreign returnees to get tested

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday, September 18, confirmed that a Kerala resident, who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), tested positive for Mpox infection. Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus.

The 38-year-old man, a native of Edavanna in Malappuram district has been admitted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital with Mpox symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment. This is the second case reported in India. Two weeks ago, a 26-year-old resident of Haryana's Hisar tested positive.

According to reports, the patient went to Manjeri Medical College Hospital on September 16 with symptoms. Mpox symptoms include skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

Upon suspecting the illness, the doctors collected his samples and sent them to the virology lab in Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, September 17, the Health Minister informed the media that upon noticing the symptoms, the patient took precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family. The minister also requested those who return from abroad to seek treatment if they develop any symptoms related to Mpox. She also informed that the health department has arranged all facilities for treatment and isolation, in government hospitals in all districts of the state. Additionally, treatment facilities are available in all medical colleges as well.