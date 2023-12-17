Kerala reports four COVID-19 deaths; new sub-variant detected in state

Kerala has detected a new subvariant of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, December 16. The state has also four COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. According to the , the Union Health Ministry initiated preparedness measures after the new variant report in Kerala. The reported symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache and in some cases mild gastrointestinal symptoms.
Kerala is also witnessing a spike in the daily COVID-19 cases. On Saturday 302 fresh cases were reported taking the total number of active cases to 1,523. Kerala conducts between 700 to 1000 COVID-19 tests daily, and the state also reports the highest testing rate in the country. The total number of active cases in India is 1701.
Speaking about the new variant of COVID-19, Health Minister of Kerala Veena George said that there was no need for panic.
“No need to worry, the subvariant was detected two or three months back. It was detected among Indians when they were tested at the Singapore airport. It exists in other parts of India too,” the Minister said. She also added that the government is keenly monitoring the situation and people with comorbidities should take care of it. The new variant JN.1 was first detected in the United States in September 2023.
Meanwhile, two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the northern districts of Kerala on Friday, December 15. Abdullah (83) died in a private hospital in Kannur. He was admitted in the hospital following complaints of cough and shortness of breath. The autopsy confirmed that he was COVID positive. Following this Panoor municipality advised people to take precautions to prevent the spread.
Similarly, 77-year-old- Kumaran died in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He had age-related ailments for over a month and subsequently, he was transferred to the hospital because of worsening suffocations. Later, he was found to have been infected with COVID-19.