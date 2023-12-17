Kerala reports four COVID-19 deaths; new sub-variant detected in state

Kerala has detected a new subvariant of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, December 16. The state has also reported four COVID-19 deaths on Saturday. According to the ANI report , the Union Health Ministry initiated preparedness measures after the new variant report in Kerala. The reported symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, headache and in some cases mild gastrointestinal symptoms.

Kerala is also witnessing a spike in the daily COVID-19 cases. On Saturday 302 fresh cases were reported taking the total number of active cases to 1,523. Kerala conducts between 700 to 1000 COVID-19 tests daily, and the state also reports the highest testing rate in the country. The total number of active cases in India is 1701.

Speaking about the new variant of COVID-19, Health Minister of Kerala Veena George said that there was no need for panic.

“No need to worry, the subvariant was detected two or three months back. It was detected among Indians when they were tested at the Singapore airport. It exists in other parts of India too,” the Minister said. She also added that the government is keenly monitoring the situation and people with comorbidities should take care of it. The new variant JN.1 was first detected in the United States in September 2023.