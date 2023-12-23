Kerala reporter who covered protest against CM Pinarayi booked, sparks outrage

VG Vineetha, a journalist working with the Malayalam television channel 24 News, has been arraigned by the Kerala police as the fifth accused in the recent incident of hurling shoes at a bus in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling. The incident happened during the state government’s outreach program, Nava Kerala Sadas, on December 10, in a protest organised by the Kerala Students Union (KSU), a student wing of the opposition Congress.

Following the protest in which a shoe was allegedly hurled at a bus in which Pinarayi was travelling, the Kuruppampady police earlier registered an FIR against four individuals associated with KSU – state office bearer Basil P, and activists Devakumar T, Jibin Mathew, and Jaiden Johnson – under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), read with section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On December 22, the police arraigned Vineetha as the fifth accused in the case.

Police sources allege that Vineetha had been in constant communication with a few KSU workers, suggesting that she was aware of the planned protest. They argue that as a journalist, she should have informed law enforcement officers about the impending demonstration.

While the exact charges against Vineetha have not been officially announced by the police, 24 News has reported that she has been charged with criminal conspiracy. This development has sparked a significant protest from the community of media persons in Kerala. Many have questioned how the police can book a journalist for being in touch with political leaders before a protest as that’s what all journalists do.