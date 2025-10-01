Kerala records highest number of suicides among unemployed in India: NCRB report

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala reported the highest number of suicides among unemployed individuals in India in 2023, according to the latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Of the 14,234 such deaths recorded nationwide, 2,191 are from Kerala, which amounts to about 15.5% of the total.

Maharashtra followed with 2,070 cases (14.5%), and Tamil Nadu with 1,601 (11.2%). At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest numbers were reported from the northeastern states of Manipur (6), Nagaland (16), and Arunachal Pradesh (26).

Overall, suicides attributed to unemployment made up 8.3% of all cases reported across India. Of these, 11,775 were men, 2,446 women, and 13 transgender individuals. In Kerala, 1,736 men and 455 women were recorded, with no transgender suicides reported under this category.

Among Union Territories (UTs), Delhi reported the highest number of suicides due to unemployment at 765 (608 men and 157 women), followed by Jammu & Kashmir at 173 (114 men and 59 women), and Puducherry at 49 (46 men and three women). Lakshadweep had no reported cases under this category, while Ladakh reported the least among UTs with seven cases (six men and one woman).

In total, India recorded 1,71,418 suicide deaths in 2023 — 1,24,730 men, 46,648 women, and 40 transgender persons. Among men, daily wage earners accounted for the largest share (42,795), followed by self-employed persons (18,856) and professionals or salaried individuals (14,505). Among women, homemakers made up the highest proportion (24,048), followed by students (6,559) and daily wage earners (4,365). Among transgender individuals, the highest numbers were recorded among unemployed persons (13), followed by daily wage earners (10).

Unemployment in Kerala

The link between unemployment and mental health challenges has long been a concern in Kerala, which continues to record one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted between July 2023 and June 2024, Kerala’s unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above stood at 7.2% — more than double the all-India average of 3.2%.

The state’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 7% in 2022-23. In 2023-24, the rate was 4.4% for men and significantly higher at 11.6% for women. Nationally, unemployment remained steady at 3.2% for both men and women.

When compared with other states and UTs, Kerala ranks fourth in unemployment rates, behind Lakshadweep (11.9%), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11.8%), and Goa (8.5%).

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726