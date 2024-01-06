Kerala rape and murder of minor: Victim’s father attacked by relative of accused

Even as outrage continues over the acquittal of the accused in the rape and murder of a minor in Kerala’s Idukki district by a POCSO court, the victim’s father was attacked by one of the relatives of Arjun, the accused on Saturday, January 6. As per reports, the relative, who has been identified as Palraj, reportedly stabbed the victim’s father in Vandiperiyar town.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11:30 am. “A close relative of Arjun had used a sharp object to attack the father and grandfather of the deceased child,” said the police, who also added that the accused is yet to be nabbed.

Manorama News reported that the father of the victim had suffered injuries on his back and leg in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Government hospital in Vandiperiyar. According to eyewitnesses, the fight broke out following an argument between the duo.