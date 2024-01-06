Kerala rape and murder of minor: Victim’s father attacked by relative of accused

Even as outrage continues over the acquittal of the accused in the rape and murder of a minor in Kerala’s Idukki district by a POCSO court, the victim’s father was attacked by one of the relatives of Arjun, the accused on Saturday, January 6. As per reports, the relative, who has been identified as Palraj, reportedly stabbed the victim’s father in Vandiperiyar town.
According to the police, the incident took place around 11:30 am. “A close relative of Arjun had used a sharp object to attack the father and grandfather of the deceased child,” said the police, who also added that the accused is yet to be nabbed.
Manorama News reported that the father of the victim had suffered injuries on his back and leg in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Government hospital in Vandiperiyar. According to eyewitnesses, the fight broke out following an argument between the duo.
It was on December 14, 2023, that a special fast-track POCSO court in Kattappana acquitted Arjun, who was the lone-accused in the case. The six-year-old girl was murdered on June 30, 2021, following a brutal sexual assault. The prosecution produced 48 witnesses, and over 69 documents were examined. However, Judge V Manju acquitted the accused Arjun.
The deceased girl used to live with her parents, who were both daily wage labourers in Idukki. On June 30, 2021, the day of her death, she was alone at her home as her parents had gone out for work. It was when her elder brother came home in the evening, that the body of the girl was found. Following the post-mortem examination it was found that she was sexually assaulted before being strangled to death.
Arjun, who was 21-years-old at that time, was a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and he was arrested by the police on July 6,2021.
