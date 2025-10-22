Kerala rain: IMD issues red alert for three districts, educational institutions to remain shut

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intensified rainfall across several parts of Kerala on Wednesday, October 22. A red warning has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Idukki districts. Following the red alert, district collectors of Palakkad, Idukki, Malappuram, along with Pathanamthitta have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on October 22.

IMD also issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

As per IMD's latest update, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, while light rainfall is expected at isolated places in Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. As a precautionary measure, district authorities of Idukki have suspended all water-based and adventure tourism activities on October 22.

On October 21, IMD issued an alert warning of strong winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km per hour, and occasionally up to 55 km per hour, along with rough weather conditions along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts, the adjacent sea areas, and the Lakshadweep coast from October 21 to October 25.

In light of the warning, fishermen in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep have been advised against venturing into the sea during this period. Fishing has also been prohibited along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts from October 21 to October 25.

Earlier, on October 17, flash floods and landslides struck Idukki, causing excessive damage across the hill ranges. Torrential rainfall inundated several areas, swept away vehicles, and forced authorities to open major dams as water levels rose alarmingly. In the high-range panchayats of Kumily, Chakupallom, Vandanmedu, Karunapuram, and Nedumkandam, as well as Kattappana municipality, the relentless downpour triggered landslips and mudslides, flooding hundreds of houses and shops.