Kerala Queer Pride 2024 to kick off in Thiruvananthapuram from October 17

The 13th edition of Kerala Queer Pride is all set to take place in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram for four days, between October 17 and 20. A range of events, including a pride campaign tour, queer student summit, film screenings, poetry night, DJ night and pride march are scheduled to be held in multiple locations – Gandhi Park, Bharath Bhavan, and Manaveeyam Veedhi.

This year’s symbol is two feathers shaped as a couple in rainbow colours. According to members of the organising committee, the logo symbolises the liberation and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ individuals. “It calls for a world where Queer people can express their identities without fear, supported by our communities, and celebrated for who we are. Like a feather, we should be free to move through life with resilience and pride, unburdened by discrimination or societal constraints.”

“The slogan of this year's Pride is 'Celebrate Diversity'. Protect the rights of gender and sexual minorities and other marginalised groups and ensure equality and better living standards… We are expecting your participation and cooperation,” the committee said in a press release.

The 13th pride events will be kickstarted on October 17 (Thursday), with a campaign tour from East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram at 5.30 pm. The tour would be on a double-decker bus across the state capital. The other events are as follows:

October 18 at Bharath Bhavan - Queer Student summit at 10 am; arts and cultural performances at 6 pm; and film screenings at 8 pm.

October 19 at Bharath Bhavan - Panel discussion on Constitutional Rights for Queer Community at 9.30 am; Panel discussion on Queer migration at 2 pm; cultural events at 6 pm and film screenings at 8 pm.

October 20 - Panel discussion on Survival, Expression, Existence in Manaveeyam Veedhi at 9 am; Pride March at 2.30 pm, from Secretariat to Martyrs Square to Manaveeyam Veedhi; cultural gathering at Manaveeyam veedhi at 4 pm and cultural events at 5.30 pm. The day would end with a DJ between 7 to 10 pm.