Kerala PSC complaints mount, Satheesan govt awaits vigilance findings before next move

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Mounting complaints over recruitment procedures in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) have prompted the state government to closely monitor developments even as the Commission's Internal Vigilance Wing has begun examining allegations relating to the selection for three Chief-level posts in the State Planning Board.

Government sources said Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has received representations from job aspirants and various organisations expressing concern over recent controversies involving PSC recruitments.

While stressing that the Commission is a constitutional body enjoying functional autonomy, sources said the government considers the credibility of the recruitment process a matter of public importance and will await the findings of the ongoing vigilance inquiry before deciding whether any further action is warranted.

The inquiry, ordered by the PSC itself, is being conducted by its Internal Vigilance Wing headed by a Superintendent of Police rank officer.

The probe follows complaints alleging irregularities in the preparation of the Planning Board rank list.

The Commission has not reached any conclusions on the allegations and has initiated the inquiry to verify the complaints.

The Planning Board episode has also revived demands from sections of candidates and organisations for a closer examination of certain earlier recruitments, including those to the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS), Assistant Information Officer (AIO) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP).

Complaints relating to these selections have surfaced at different stages in the past, although no official inquiry has so far established any wrongdoing.

Fresh representations have also been submitted regarding the Research Officer examination conducted this month for the Department of Economics and Statistics.

Candidates have sought clarification on changes in the syllabus and marks weightage and have also questioned certain features of the question paper.

These issues are expected to be examined through the Commission's established grievance redressal mechanisms.

Officials said the government is primarily concerned that recurring complaints, irrespective of their eventual outcome, could undermine public confidence in one of the state's most important constitutional institutions.

With lakhs of candidates depending on PSC recruitments every year, the administration is understood to have conveyed that the ongoing inquiry should be completed expeditiously so that any uncertainty surrounding the recruitment process is addressed.

The outcome of the vigilance probe is expected to determine the Commission's next course of action.

Government sources indicated that any decision on further intervention, if required, would be based on the inquiry's findings rather than on allegations alone.

The present PSC includes the chairman and 15 other members, all of whom were appointed during the tenure of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government. The maximum tenure of a PSC member is six years or age 62, whichever is earlier, and Vijayan had been in office from 2016-26.