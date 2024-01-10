Kerala professor hand-chopping case: NIA arrests key accused after 13 years

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, January 10, arrested the key accused in the hand-chopping case of Professor TJ Joseph in Kerala, after 13 years. The accused, 38-year-old Savad, who has been absconding for more than a decade, was arrested from Kannur.

Joseph was the faculty of the Newman College at Thodupuzha in Idukki. On July 4, 2010, he was attacked, and his right hand was chopped off by the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical Muslim group, who alleged that a question in an internal examination he conducted had inflammatory remarks on Prophet Mohammed. The attack took place while Joseph was returning home along with his family after attending Sunday mass.

The attackers were a group of seven people and Savad was the main accused. He absconded with the axe used to chop the hand. In March of last year, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who could help trace Savard.