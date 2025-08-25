Kerala: Probe against IPS officer accused of sending inappropriate texts to women cops

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala State Police Chief, Ravada A Chandrasekhar, has ordered a probe against an IPS officer. This action follows complaints from women colleagues who alleged the officer sent them inappropriate messages. The complaints were initially raised with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajeetha Begum, who told TNM that she received two such complaints. Ajeetha forwarded the complaints to the police headquarters after recording the women’s statements.

The IPS officer, identified as VG Vinod Kumar, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of the Law and Order Division, reportedly sent inappropriate messages through WhatsApp late at night to women colleagues who fall under the rank of Sub Inspector (SI). Reports also suggest that he made phone calls at night.

The alleged incident occurred when he was serving as the District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta district.

Ajeetha said that the matter is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, and that details cannot be disclosed at this stage. Currently, Merin Joseph, AIG (Policy), who heads the Internal Complaints Redressal Cell at the police headquarters, has been assigned to investigate and submit a report.

Meanwhile, VG Vinod Kumar denied all allegations and filed a counter-complaint with the State Police Chief. As per reports, Vinod claimed that the allegations are part of a deliberate conspiracy to tarnish his reputation. He also said that the messages and calls he made to the women officers were related to work.



