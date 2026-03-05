Kerala private hospital nurses stage statewide protest over low wages

Hundreds of nurses from private hospitals across Kerala staged a massive protest march in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, March 4, demanding higher wages, better staffing levels and protection from alleged unfair dismissals.

The protest was organised by the United Nurses Association (UNA), which represents nurses working in nearly 490 private hospitals and clinics in the state. The protest march began from the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam Martyrs' Column and moved towards the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala addressed the nurses after the march concluded. The protesters later gathered on Manaveeyam Veedhi, where a public meeting was held as part of the agitation.

The association said nurses were forced to take to the streets after years of delay in revising wages in the private hospital sector.

According to the union, many nurses in private hospitals continue to receive low pay despite long working hours and heavy workloads. The association also said several hospitals function with inadequate staff, which increases pressure on nurses and affects patient care.

The UNA has demanded that the basic monthly salary of nurses be fixed at Rs 40,000. It also called for a common wage structure for nurses across private hospitals, similar to the pay available in government hospitals.

The association alleged that some hospitals have dismissed nurses who took part in union activities. It also accused the government of failing to intervene and ensure fair wages for nurses despite repeated demands.

From Thursday, nurses plan to continue their agitation at district headquarters across the state. The union said limited services would be maintained in hospitals, with about one-third of nurses remaining on duty to manage intensive care units and emergency sections.

The UNA has also announced a long march from Thrissur to the capital, Thiruvananthapuram, on March 9 as part of the protest.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty had earlier said that a draft notification to revise minimum wages for employees in the private hospital sector would be issued within a month in December 2025. The notification is yet to be released.