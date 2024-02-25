Kerala priest hit by car inside Poonjar church premises, issue takes communal color

Police findings refute communal narrative

The incident has been hijacked for political benefits and given a communal colour, with some calling it an attack towards the Christian community. It has given rise to a divisive narrative of a “Jihadi assault” on the Christian faith, mainly propagated by certain Christian right-wing YouTube channels and social media pages.

The BJP has alleged that the accused in the case include Muslims, and that the police is refusing to reveal the names of the accused for this reason, even though only 10 of them are minors. BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said , “Because the attackers are from the minority community, the police haven't even released the names of the attackers.”

Some drew parallels between the Poonjar incident and the violence in Manipur, propagating a narrative of religious animosity. This campaign, spearheaded by Sangh Parivar and Christian right-wing factions, contrasts starkly with police findings, which indicate no evidence of premeditated religious targeting.

According to the police, the incident was not planned, and there were no communal issues in Poonjar in connection with this incident. They also said that the complaint did not mention any communal reason behind the incident.

This is not the first time that Poojar is witnessing communal polarisation. The Poonjar Assembly constituency, located in the eastern side of the Kottayam district, consists of 19.1% Muslim voters, 37.6% Christians, and 43% Hindus. It is here that PC George, who recently joined the BJP, made polarising claims during the campaigns for the 2021 elections and lost his sitting seat. Geoge had been the MLA from the constituency since 1996.