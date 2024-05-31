Kerala: Pregnant woman delivers baby on KSRTC bus, video goes viral

A 37-year-old passenger on Thursday, May 30, gave birth to a baby girl on a KSRTC bus plying from Angamaly to Thottilpalam in Kerala. The bus driver, upon noticing that the woman was facing labour pain, drove the vehicle to a nearby hospital. Doctors and staff at the hospital quickly rushed into the vehicle and helped in the delivery.

According to reports, the woman identified as Serina went into labour as the bus reached Peramangalam Police station and was immediately taken to Amala Hospital in Thrissur. She was nine-months pregnant and was on her way to a hospital.

Bus Conductor Ajayan told TOI that the woman complained of abdominal pain as the bus crossed the Amala Hospital and asked him to call her husband. “As she could not properly communicate, I asked the driver to take a U-turn and go to the nearby Amala Hospital,” he said, adding that all other passengers cooperated.

Bus Driver AV Shijith said he heard the baby’s cry as the bus entered the gutter on the way to the hospital. Two women standing next to the woman said the baby had come out, he said.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the KSRTC bus reaching the hospital. The security at the hospital, along with bus staff and passengers, can be seen assisting the health staff in the delivery procedure.

The health of Serina, the mother of five children, and the newborn is reportedly stable. A police official told TNIE that the child has been shifted to the NICU (Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit) and Serina is under observation.