Kerala policewoman breastfeeds infant of hospitalised migrant labourer, wins hearts

Arya Shylajan, a Kerala policewoman, is winning hearts after she voluntarily came forward to breastfeed a four-month-old girl whose mother was admitted to the state run hospital in Kochi. The infant’s mother hails from Patna and her husband, a migrant worker, is in jail here.

Shylajan said the call came from the Control Room stating that four kids were in the hospital where their mother was admitted owing to a heart valve problem. “Soon a team from our station reached the hospital and brought the four kids to the station. We noticed that the kids were all hungry. We brought the 13, five and two-year-olds food. Then there was this baby girl, just four months old and she was crying out of hunger. Seeing this I told my superior officer that I am a feeding mother and I am willing to breastfeed her,” said Shylajan.