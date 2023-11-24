Kerala policewoman breastfeeds infant of hospitalised migrant labourer, wins hearts

Arya Shylajan, a Kerala policewoman, is winning hearts after she voluntarily came forward to breastfeed a four-month-old girl whose mother was admitted to the state run hospital in Kochi. The infant’s mother hails from Patna and her husband, a migrant worker, is in jail here.
Shylajan said the call came from the Control Room stating that four kids were in the hospital where their mother was admitted owing to a heart valve problem. “Soon a team from our station reached the hospital and brought the four kids to the station. We noticed that the kids were all hungry. We brought the 13, five and two-year-olds food. Then there was this baby girl, just four months old and she was crying out of hunger. Seeing this I told my superior officer that I am a feeding mother and I am willing to breastfeed her,” said Shylajan.
With Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the ballot, TNM and Newslaundry have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive reporting and analysis. to power our election coverage.
“The officer agreed and I fed the baby. We were told that the mother had fed the baby and after that she was not able to do it. I feel happy that I was able to feed the child, as I have a nine-month-old baby too, whom I breastfeed,” added Shylajan. The Patna couple have five kids, and one of them lives in Patna.