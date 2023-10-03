Kerala police warn people about using Google Maps during rains after two docs’ death

The Kerala police has cautioned people about using Google Maps for directions during the monsoon season, after the death of two doctors in a road accident. Doctors Ajmal Asif (28) and Adwaith (27) working in a private hospital in Thrissur met with an accident during the early hours of Sunday, October 1, after their car plunged into the Periyar river near Kochi. According to Indian Express, a survivor of the accident who was in the car told the police that they lost their way while following directions on digital maps.

The doctors met with an accident while they were returning from a birthday party. A local resident reportedly said he saw the car moving at a high speed, and falling into the river when it was still at a distance of five metres from the river bank. According to reports, three occupants who were in the car were rescued by the local residents.

Following the incident, the Kerala police posted a warning on Facebook on October 1, warning people against taking unfamiliar routes and relying on Google Maps heavily during the monsoon season. The post said, “Google Maps are helpful for driving…but it may not mention traffic diversions at the time of calamities or other restrictions. During monsoon, Google Maps may direct the users to non-congested roads, but the roads are not always safe. Google may sometimes lead to roads where traffic was disrupted due to uprooted trees, swollen rivers and landslides.” It also said that the chances of getting stranded after losing GPS signals are high during monsoon.