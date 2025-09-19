Kerala police trainee’s suicide: Family alleges caste abuse, mental torture in camp

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A day after a police trainee was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram’s Peroorkada Special Armed Police (SA) camp, his family has alleged that he was subjected to mental torture and caste-based abuse. Twenty-five-year-old Anand was found dead inside the camp on Thursday, September 18. His family has filed a complaint with the Peroorkada police and said they will escalate the matter to higher officials, the state SC/ST Commission and the Chief Minister, citing suspicion over the circumstances of his death.

Anand, a native of Aryanad, belonging to the Kanikkar tribe community (which is classified as Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state), had joined the police training camp a little over three months ago. On September 16, two days before his death, he had attempted suicide but was rushed to the hospital by officers and survived.

“He used to tell us about his difficulties in coping with the job, but we didn’t think it was so serious. When he came home during Onam [early September], he said the training was very tough. I feel he never fully shared what he was going through. I told him not to quit because I did not realise the extent of the mental pressure he was under,” Anand’s brother Aravind told TNM.

Recently, Anand was made platoon leader, responsible for a group of 25–30 trainees. According to Aravind, he struggled with the pressure and mentioned harassment. “They also made him feel mentally down. When I asked who was troubling him, he named a havildar in the camp,” Aravind alleged.

Aravind also expressed doubts about Anand’s earlier suicide attempt. “When my mother and I visited him in the hospital, we saw multiple injuries on his hands, including one above the elbow. I’m still not convinced about what happened that day,” he said.

According to reports, after his first suicide attempt, camp officials questioned Anand about his difficulties, but he did not register any formal complaint. He was reportedly given counselling.

Peroorkada police told TNM that the family has lodged a complaint. An FIR has been registered for unnatural death, and investigations are underway into the family’s allegations about the suspicion about the death. When TNM asked about the allegation against a havildar, the police said they had received a complaint mentioning the suspicion about Anand’s death, and the investigation is ongoing.

