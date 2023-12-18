Kerala Police the best in the country but not allowed to do their job: Arif Mohammed Khan

"Had Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan been staying in this campus, will the Police allow placing of these banners. So, the Police are helpless and hence these things are happening and banners are being placed under the directions of the Chief Minister," said Khan.

Khan said the CPI(M) is angry with him because of the recent Supreme Court judgement, and his job as chancellor is to ensure that these universities are allowed autonomy is their functioning and nixed Jannur VC's reappointment by the Kerala government.

The Supreme Court had recently ruled that the Governor as a chancellor of universities can independently appoint VCs and state cannot interfere.

"To quote an example, there is one sanctioned post of a carpenter in the Calicut University and today there are six CPI(M) party members who function as carpenters, when only one can appointed. The CPI(M) now knows they cannot intervene," said Khan.