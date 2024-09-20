Kerala police start evidence collection in 73-year-old woman’s murder case

The Kerala police on Thursday, September 19 began evidence collection in the Subhadra murder case after securing custody of the three accused from the Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate Court last week. Subhadra, a 73-year-old woman from Ernakulam, had gone missing from her residence in Kadavanthara on August 4. The investigation started after a case was registered on August 7. Based on CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the suspects and found the body of the woman buried and decomposed on September 10.

The accused were identified as Mathews, a native of Kattoor in Alappuzha, his wife Sharmila and his relative Reynold. They had absconded to Uduppi in Karnataka after the investigation, led by Alappuzha DySP M R Madhu Babu, commenced.

The body was found from the backyard of Mathews’ rented house. On Thursday, two of the accused–Mathews and Sharmila–were taken to the house for evidence collection. According to reports, Reynold was not directly involved in the murder.

Alappuzha District Police Chief MP Mohana Chandran told media that the accused killed Subhadra for financial gain. “It was a planned murder. Two months ago they attempted once but failed” he said.

According to reports, Subhadra and Sharmila were acquaintances. When Subhadra went to Sharmila’s house on August 4, she was given a sedative which was arranged by Reynold. As Subhadra fell unconscious, the accused allegedly stole her jewellery. The murder happened on August 7 when she asked them to return the jewellery. Police said Subhadra’s body had incurred multiple injuries. Further investigation is underway.