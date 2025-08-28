Kerala Police slap attempt to murder charges on Youth Congress protesters

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a clear escalation of political tensions in Kerala, police have registered a case which includes attempt-to-murder charges, against 28 Youth Congress activists after a protest march to Cliff House, the official residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, turned violent.

The protest incident happened late Wednesday night. The case, registered at the Museum Police Station, says that the agitators hurled flaming torches at police personnel, posing a serious threat to their lives.

Among those named in the FIR are prominent leaders such as Mahila Congress leaders Veena S. Nair, Leena, and District Congress Committee General Secretary Sreekala.

Three Youth Congress workers arrested at the protest site were produced before the court on Thursday and remanded in custody.

The torch-lit march was organised in retaliation for an incident earlier in the day in Kozhikode district, where activists of the CPI(M)’s youth wing, DYFI, allegedly blocked Congress MP Shafi Parambil on the road.

Condemning the act, the Youth Congress staged a symbolic protest by marching with flaming torches towards the Chief Minister’s high-security residence.

As the demonstration neared Cliff House, police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd.

However, the protesters stood their ground, resulting in a tense standoff.

Police allege that the activists escalated matters by throwing burning torches at officers. In response, police resorted to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Several protesters were detained on the spot, while others fled the scene.

The registration of attempt-to-murder charges has triggered a fresh political row in Kerala.

The Congress has accused the Left government of unleashing police brutality to suppress democratic dissent.

Party leaders claim the protest was symbolic and accuse the police of overreaction.

The ruling CPI(M), however, has defended the police action, citing serious threats to law and order as well as the security of the Chief Minister’s residence.

With senior Congress women leaders also facing charges, the case is expected to intensify political confrontation between the ruling Left and the Opposition Congress in the days ahead.