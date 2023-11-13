Kerala Police, Maoists exchange fire in Kannur forest

After half an hour, police inspected the area and saw blood marks besides recovered three guns.

The police team said their team suffered no injuries.

After the exchange of fire, the two Maoists are understood to have escaped into the deep forests bordering Karnataka.

Incidentally, the police had increased their surveillance after October 30 when forest watchers who were going into the forest camp with food were fired upon by a five member Maoists gang.

Last week, the Kerala Police nabbed two Maoists from the same area.

On Monday, a local court granted the custody of the two, including a woman, to police till November 22.