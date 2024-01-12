Kerala police drags WhatsApp to court with contempt notice

In what can be said to be a first incident of this kind, WhatsApp has been issued a contempt notice by the Kerala police over the messaging app’s refusal to provide information on a defamation case. A woman, belonging to Kilimanoor in Kerala, had submitted a complaint with the cyber police alleging that indecent posts were circulated against her on the social media platform.

Acting on the complaint, Kerala police asked WhatsApp to give details of the person who initially circulated the posts. However, citing the end-to-end encryption policy, the tech giant refused the request. Taking the union government’s IT Amendment Rules, 2023 into account, the police sent a fresh notice to the Chief of WhatsApp in India along with an order from the additional chief judicial magistrate.